Ruby Nell "Ginger" Harmon


1926 - 2020
Ruby Nell "Ginger" Harmon Obituary
Ruby Nell "Ginger" Harmon

Shreveport - A funeral service honoring the life of Ruby Nell "Ginger" Harmon will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Marshall Street Chapel. Dr. Mike Anderson of Haynes Avenue Baptist will be officiating the service. A private visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Forest Park Cemetery.

Ginger Harmon was born February 10, 1926 in Many, Louisiana to James H. Keene and Martha O. Brown and passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 23, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

She was a dedicated Air Force wife and a mother to many. She was a passionate caretaker who was generous with her time and love. She loved her children, pets and beautiful flowers. A faithful Christian, she overcame many obstacles in life through her faith in Jesus Christ.

Ginger was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Harmon; her son, Donnie Harmon and grandson, Jimmy Kolb.

She is survived by her son, Doak Harmon and wife, Estelle; daughters, Lindy Rudisill and husband, J.T. and Laurie Lloyd and husband, Kim; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and two great- great grandchildren.

Serving their G.G. as honorary pallbearers will be Jarrod Armstrong, Joel Harmon, Tyson Kolb, Tommy Rudisill, Holden Armstrong, Harmon Drygas, Tucker Armstrong, Caed Drygas, Tyler Rudisill and Lukus Maricle.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
