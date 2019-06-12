Ruby Virginia Hall Harper



Palestine, Texas - Virginia Harper, 93, a recent resident of Palestine, TX, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at home.



Mrs. Harper was the beloved wife of Henry Harper who preceded her in death. They were high school sweethearts and were married 75 years. She devoted her life to her family and her faith in God. Mrs. Harper moved from Keithville, LA to Palestine, TX in April 2018.



Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Grover Cleveland Hall and Ruby Lennie Neal; husband, Henry Harper; and one son, Patrick Neal Harper. She is survived by her son, Henry E. Harper III of Harrison, AR; daughters, Patricia (William) Luce of Palestine, TX and Penny (Jerry) Parks of Keithville LA; and grandchildren, Henry E. Harper IV and Renee, Sean Preston Harper and Ginny, Heather Dawn Harper, Dan Lucas and Heidi, Jennifer Joyce Luce, William Luce III and Elizabeth, Roxanne Roberts and Danny, and Jerry (Beau) Parks and Brandy. She also has 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Summer Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Beau Parks, Dan Lucas, Danny Roberts, Ed Harper, Sean Harper, Jerry Parks, and Tommy Luce.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Heart to Heart Hospice in Palestine, TX. Published in Shreveport Times on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary