Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Summer Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Virginia Hall Harper


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ruby Virginia Hall Harper Obituary
Ruby Virginia Hall Harper

Palestine, Texas - Virginia Harper, 93, a recent resident of Palestine, TX, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at home.

Mrs. Harper was the beloved wife of Henry Harper who preceded her in death. They were high school sweethearts and were married 75 years. She devoted her life to her family and her faith in God. Mrs. Harper moved from Keithville, LA to Palestine, TX in April 2018.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Grover Cleveland Hall and Ruby Lennie Neal; husband, Henry Harper; and one son, Patrick Neal Harper. She is survived by her son, Henry E. Harper III of Harrison, AR; daughters, Patricia (William) Luce of Palestine, TX and Penny (Jerry) Parks of Keithville LA; and grandchildren, Henry E. Harper IV and Renee, Sean Preston Harper and Ginny, Heather Dawn Harper, Dan Lucas and Heidi, Jennifer Joyce Luce, William Luce III and Elizabeth, Roxanne Roberts and Danny, and Jerry (Beau) Parks and Brandy. She also has 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Summer Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Beau Parks, Dan Lucas, Danny Roberts, Ed Harper, Sean Harper, Jerry Parks, and Tommy Luce.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Heart to Heart Hospice in Palestine, TX.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now