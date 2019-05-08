|
|
Rubye W. Florence
Vivian - Rubye W. Florence, 99 of Vivian, Louisiana passed away on May 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home in Vivian, LA, officiated by Rev. Bill Tredway. Burial will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation from 1:00 PM until the time of service on Wednesday, May 8th at the funeral home.
Rubye was born in Pelican, Louisiana on October 18, 1919 to Steve and Alice Wilson. She lived in this area most of her life and was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. During WWII she worked in Orange, TX as a welder building ships. Over the years she also worked as a beautician, secretary, and a bookkeeper at the drug store in Vivian. She was a faithful Christian. She taught Sunday School and was a member of the WMU. Rubye played the piano and enjoyed it very much. She was known for being out spoken and honest, and would always say exactly what was on her mind.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Alice Wilson, her husband Jim "Weesie" Florence, and her sisters, Maudie Ingram, Doris Fincher, Kay Hughes, Inez Arceneaux, Joyce Flores, and Marlene Daugherty. She is survived by her brother, Steve Wilson and wife Jackie of Vivian, LA, and her two sisters, Iris Nelson of Minden, LA, and Sue Giddens of Vivian, LA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 8, 2019