|
|
Rudy Edsel Stiles
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Rudy Edsel Stiles, 90, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Bro. Hubert George and Bro. Bob Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
Rudy was born June 18, 1929 in Doyline, LA and went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2019. He was a member of the Walker Road Church of Christ. He was an amazing husband, father, and Pawpaw.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Bennett and Unie Stiles; daughters, Linda Bennett and Janice Huber; sister, Onia Yates; and brothers, Alonzo Stiles, Arzo Stiles, Ben Stiles, and Wilton Stiles. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Mary Stiles; sons, Danny Stiles and wife Mary Joe and David Stiles and wife Bethany; sons-in-law, Albert Bennett and Doug Huber; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Honoring Rudy as pallbearers will be Matthew Finklea, Troy Huber, Chris Huber, Steven Huber, Elan Erdos, and James Taylor.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 22, 2019