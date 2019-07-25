Services
Gorsulowsky Funeral Home - Vivian
1107 South Pine Street
Vivian, LA 71082
318-375-3339
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudy Vaughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudy Vaughan


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudy Vaughan Obituary
Rudy Vaughan

Benton - Rudy Watson Vaughan of Benton, La, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Visitation will be held at Broadmoor Baptist Church from 1-3pm on Friday, July 26, followed by a celebration of Rudy's life at 3pm.Interment will follow at the Slaughter Cemetery in Rodessa, LA.Rudy was born in Springhill, LA on May 29, 1947. He attended Springhill High School and later attended and graduated from Louisiana Tech where he was a member of the Tech Bulldog football team. He was owner and president of Professional Loss Management in Sugar Land,Texas.Rudy retired in 2014 and enjoyed spending time with his wife, Linda, in service to helping other people achieve their dreams and goals through their home-based business.He was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church.Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Chester James Vaughan from Linden, TX and Jewel Arlene Watson from Burr Ferry, LA.He was also preceded in death by his brother, Chesley Vaughan, of Bakersfield, CA.He is survived by: his wife, Linda Skaggs Vaughan; daughter, Holly Trant(Ben); daughter, Jill Vaughan; grandsons, Jesse Guidry and Jaxon Guidry. Rudy is also survived by his wife's sons, J.J. Romano(Lindsey) and Chris Romano (Chloe) and grandchildren, Nicole Romano, Luke J. Romano, Savannah Romano and Daisy Romano.Serving as pallbearers are J.J. Romano, Chris Romano, Baron Shields, Jackie Skaggs, Glen Murphy, Johnny Richard, Richie Goldman, Terry Vogler, Jack "Bump" Skaggs and, honorary pallbearer, Jerry Griffith.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now