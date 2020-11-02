Rufus Benjamin "Buddy" Stinson, Jr.
Cotton Valley, LA - A celebration of life service honoring Rufus Benjamin "Buddy" Stinson, Jr. will be held at Unity Baptist Church in Cotton Valley, LA on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with interment immediately following at the Cotton Valley Cemetery. Officiating will be Dr. Gene Gibson. Due to the pandemic, masks are requested and social distancing will be observed. Blue jeans, plaid shirts and the color red are encouraged.
Buddy, a life-long resident of Cotton Valley passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on August 2, 1931 to Rufus Benjamin Stinson, Sr. and Minnie Martin Stinson of Evergreen, LA.
A graduate of Cotton Valley High School, he attended LA Tech University, and proudly served America as a Sergeant, in the Korean Conflict. Upon his return to Cotton Valley, he married the love of his life, Wanda Johnson Stinson, on Monday, August 2, 1954 (his birthday). They celebrated 58 years of marriage. He was a 32 degree Mason and a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge.
From an early age, Buddy used his spunk, determination, and gift of gab to find unique ways to earn a living. From delivering blocks of ice and Western Union telegrams, to eventually becoming the proud owner of Buddy's Contracting Company. He was a man who always found a way to provide for his loved ones. He found God in the beauty and wonder of nature. His favorite pastimes included exploring the woods of Dorcheat and Bodcau bottoms. In his younger years, he was an avid duck, deer, and squirrel hunter. He also loved history, old westerns, and traveling to Wyoming to spend time with friends. In his later years, he found joy in weekly drives to Ivan Lake to check out the water level and in longer drives to south Arkansas, where he never grew tired of observing the crops and counting the deer. He found joy in the small things and was curious about everything. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and his motto of "doing what you can" will continue to guide us.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Stinson; his parents; and siblings Leo Stinson, Sonny Stinson, Helen Pugh and Alice Bowden. He is survived by his daughter, Waynette Stinson Ballengee, of Shreveport and his granddaughters, Jordan Elizabeth Sandefur of Houston, TX and Morgan Stinson Ballengee of Dallas, TX as well as a host of friends.
The family extends special thanks to Brenda and Gary Byrd and Donna and Jimmy Ratcliff for their friendship and devotion; Coach Rodney Thrash for his help in the last weeks of Buddy's life, and Somalia Johnson for her amazing and compassionate care.
Honoring Buddy as pallbearers will be Gary Byrd, Jimmy Ratcliff, Rodney Thrash, Morris Nichols, Scott Danvers, and Mark Jungmann. Honorary pallbearers will be James Ballengee, Dave Lynn, Will Sexton, and all former employees of Buddy's Contracting Company.
Please honor his memory with a donation to: God's Helping Hand, 21089 Hwy. 371, P.O. Box 606, Cotton Valley, LA 71018 or Gingerbread House, 1700 Buckner St. #101, Shreveport, LA 71101
Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net