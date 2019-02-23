Rufus Sherard Youngblood



Shreveport, LA - Rufus Sherard Youngblood passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. A celebration of Rufus' life will be held from 3:30 until 5:30 pm on Saturday, February 23, at Norris Ferry Community Church. We are comforted knowing that he is now with our Savior, Jesus. He was born April 21, 1921 to Ruth Allison Millsaps Youngblood and William Claude Youngblood in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Rufus graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1939, attended college at Louisiana Tech, and later served in the United States Army during World War II. After the war Rufus married Grace Flournoy Goodrich in 1947, and together they had four children.



He was a jeweler in the family business, Youngblood's Jewelers. Later, he found his calling as a building and remodeling contractor. Known for his sense of humor, resourcefulness and creativity, he was one of a kind. He raised his children by himself after the death of "big" Grace, in 1959. He used to jokingly say that he wanted the epitaph on his tombstone to read, "He hath done what he could."



Rufus was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Grace; and four brothers. He is survived by his four children, Rufus Youngblood, Jr. (Lynne), Mona Caraway (Frank), Grace Eyler (Steve), Allison Winter (Fred); a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a brother, Ashley Youngblood; and sister, Margaret Bundrick.