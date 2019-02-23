Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Norris Ferry Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rufus Youngblood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rufus Sherard Youngblood


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rufus Sherard Youngblood Obituary
Rufus Sherard Youngblood

Shreveport, LA - Rufus Sherard Youngblood passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. A celebration of Rufus' life will be held from 3:30 until 5:30 pm on Saturday, February 23, at Norris Ferry Community Church. We are comforted knowing that he is now with our Savior, Jesus. He was born April 21, 1921 to Ruth Allison Millsaps Youngblood and William Claude Youngblood in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Rufus graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1939, attended college at Louisiana Tech, and later served in the United States Army during World War II. After the war Rufus married Grace Flournoy Goodrich in 1947, and together they had four children.

He was a jeweler in the family business, Youngblood's Jewelers. Later, he found his calling as a building and remodeling contractor. Known for his sense of humor, resourcefulness and creativity, he was one of a kind. He raised his children by himself after the death of "big" Grace, in 1959. He used to jokingly say that he wanted the epitaph on his tombstone to read, "He hath done what he could."

Rufus was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Grace; and four brothers. He is survived by his four children, Rufus Youngblood, Jr. (Lynne), Mona Caraway (Frank), Grace Eyler (Steve), Allison Winter (Fred); a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a brother, Ashley Youngblood; and sister, Margaret Bundrick.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
Download Now