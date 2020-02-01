|
|
Rupert Earl Hodge
Shreveport - Rupert "Earl" Hodge lost his battle with his 93 year old earthly body Friday, January 31, 2020 and joined his wife Jacqueline D. "Jackie" Hodge with our Heavenly Father. While he didn't reach his goal of living to 100 years of age, he certainly tried his darndest.
Earl, a life-long resident of Shreveport, was a straight A student at Byrd High School; president of his Senior Class; an officer in the ROTC; a member of the debate team and an Eagle Scout.
The World War II U.S. Naval Veteran attended Centenary College at night while working his way up in the corporate world in purchasing at both Libbey-Owens Ford Glass and Beaird-Poulan. He served as a mentor to numerous young executives and even after retirement in his 70's continued to work as a consultant to industry.
Earl loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. In his younger years, he was an accomplished water skier. He took great pride in his lawn and flowers, vying for the lawn-of-the month at every chance.
He loved to read, particularly the Bible. A committed Christian and life-long member of the Baptist Church, Earl was a faithful servant and Sunday school teacher. He was a member of the Cedar Grove Masonic Lodge as a 32° Mason.
Earl was born January 15, 1927 to Elmer Edward Hodge and Annie Agnes Scott Hodge. He was the fourth of five brothers - William Elmer Hodge, James Edward Hodge, Dean Eliston Hodge and Horace Lane Hodge, his best friend. He is survived by his children - daughter Brenda Hodge Kors and husband David of Baton Rouge, son Randy Hodge and partner Marilyn Jackson of Shreveport and daughter Melanie Hodge Lawless of Shreveport; his step-children Donna Jones and husband Carl of Natchitoches, Pari White and husband Randy of Shreveport, and Lisa Plette and husband Richard of Katy, Texas; 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Dr. Charles McInturf and Bro. Robert Beadle will lead a celebration of Earl's life at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until services at 2:00 p.m. with interment to follow.
Visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries to view the entire obituary or to leave messages for the family. The family suggests memorials be made to LSU Shreveport Center for Brain Health or the charity or church of your choice.
The family offers sincere thanks to the employees and residents of Azalea Estates for their friendship and care in recent years. Also a special thanks to Irene Thomas and Marilyn Chambers who worked so hard to make Earl comfortable in his final days.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are David Kors, Michael McFerren, Blayne McFerren, Andrew Lawless, Jay Hodge, Roger Braniff, Luke White and Randall White.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020