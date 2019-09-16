|
Russell Raines
Shreveport - Russell Matthew Raines, 33, of Palatine, Illinois passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2019. He was born in Shreveport, LA on November 25, 1985. He was a proud graduate of C.E. Byrd High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from the United States Military Academy. At C.E. Byrd he was Key Club President and was selected for the all-district and academic all-state football teams. He finished at West Point as a distinguished cadet achieving a 3.9 gpa and a final class rank of 32. He was also selected to the All-Collegiate Sprint Football League Team in 2007. Upon graduation he achieved a rank of Captain in the United States Army, and received the Bronze Star Medal for his excellent service as a platoon leader for the 1st Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment during his year of service in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He finished six years of service to our nation as a member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, where he received the Army Commendation Medal for his role in completing storm damage risk reduction systems during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army he settled in Chicago, Illinois to be with his daughter, and had a career as a building systems and controls engineer.
He was determined in everything he did and lived life with a level of integrity to be envied. If it was worth doing, Russell would do it right. Though his life was short, his accomplishments were long and the pride and joy he brought to others will be everlasting. He liked to read, was a movie fanatic, and he loved sports whether it was college football or women's gymnastics, especially teams associated with Byrd, Army or LSU, and the New Orleans Saints. He followed those teams passionately throughout his life. He loved his friends and family, especially the little ones. He loved playing cars or catch with his nieces and nephews. He loved watching games and genuinely celebrating life with all of us. But what he loved the most was his little girl, Annie. There was a smile of unending joy when he was with her or talked about her. Annie was the light of his life.
Russell is survived by his daughter, Annie Raines of Chicago, Ill; his father and step mother, Bobby and Laura Raines of Shreveport, LA; his mother, Susan Dauenhauer of Shreveport, LA; his brother and sister-in-law, Beau and Leigh Raines of Shreveport, LA; his sister, Christina Raines of Shreveport, LA; his stepbrother James Hunsicker of Shreveport, LA; his stepbrother Ben Hunsicker of Shreveport, LA; his stepsister Hillary Hunsicker of Kauai, HI; his stepbrother Jay Dauenhauer of Charlotte, NC; his stepsister Jennifer Warren of Atlanta, Ga; his stepsister Jordan Beeman of Benton, LA; and his nephews and nieces; Drew, Jake, and Luke Raines, Jace Smith, Callie Jones, Shyloh Hunt, Xander and Allison Hunsicker, Caden and Cooper Warren, and Paxton and John Robert Beeman.
For reasons unknown to us, God called a great soldier home. A loving father, son, brother and friend has left us. He will live on through Annie, as well as our love and memories, until we meet him again.
Funeral arrangements will be held at 10:00 am, September 19, 2019, at Trinity Heights Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, September 18, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial - Blanchard Chapel. Brother Billy Crosby will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the C.E. Byrd Alumni Association or the West Point Association of Graduates. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Russell's life.
