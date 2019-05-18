Rusty Canton



Logansport - Funeral services honoring the life of Rusty Evan Canton, 45, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Logansport High School in Logansport, LA with Brother Timothy Roberson and Revered Dean Register officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Many, LA.The family will receive friends at the school for visitation on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Rusty was born October 30, 1973 in Shreveport, LA to Jack Evan Canton Jr. and Judith Gayle Hennigan Canton and entered into rest on May 16, 2019. Rusty was the Fire Chief of Desoto District One and served 21 years for Shreveport Fire Department. He was a hard worker, a loving husband and father, and a mentor to many. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack Evan Canton Sr. and wife, Eva Marie Canton, and Opal Yates Hennigan and wife, Eva Bell Hennigan. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Shannon Canton; parents, Jack Evan Canton Jr. and Judith Gayle Hennigan; sons, Benjamin Canton, Joshua Canton, Parker Canton, and Louis Sisk; daughters, Isabella Canton and Logan Sisk; sisters, Brandy Ward, Dusty Norris, and Crickty Canton; brother, Jody Warren; grandchildren, Korbyn Spear, Kinsler Sisk, Harrison Sisk, and Declan Sisk; a very special aunt, Lona Lee; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Honoring Rusty as pallbearers will be Heath Hayes, Mark Magee, Jody Warren, Pat Denney, Justin Markey, and Clint Walker. Honorary Pallbearers will be all of DeSoto Fire District #1 firefighters and volunteer firefighters. Published in Shreveport Times on May 18, 2019