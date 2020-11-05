Ruth Beard Hanby



Shreveport - Ruth Beard Hanby, 97, formerly of Shreveport, LA, passed away Oct. 31, 2020 at her home in Houston, Texas. Born March 4, 1923 in Athens, LA, she was the youngest of six children of Cora Lee James and Samuel Edward Beard of Athens.



In her youth, Ruth was active in several sports, and held the Louisiana girls' state track record for the 50-yard dash. She was a longtime employee of United Gas Pipeline, working in the Purchasing Department in Shreveport, LA and Houston. Following her retirement after 38 and a half years with United Gas/Pennzoil/Entex, she worked some 10 years for The Hanby Company of Houston until it closed shop in 2001. She was a member of Noel Memorial United Methodist Church in Shreveport.



Ruth enjoyed her family and involved them in her many activities, including traveling, fishing, bowling, sewing, cooking, and sports viewing. An accomplished gardener, she earned the Yard of the Month Award several times in her neighborhood. She remained independent at home her entire life.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport, with the Rev. Mimi McDowell, associate pastor of Noel Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating.



Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, W. E. "Dutch" Hanby; three sisters, Lera Murlene Hindman of El Dorado, AR, Gussie Mae Beard of Pelican, LA, and Marjorie Lee Beard of Shreveport; two brothers, Robert Lorand Beard of Houston and Delma Olander Beard of Shreveport; and a grandson, Shawn Hanby.



She is survived by her stepson, John Hanby, and wife Julie of Houston; stepdaughter Mary Jean Hanby of Shreveport; grandson Joseph Hanby and wife Mardy of Houston; a nephew, Mike Beard of Gonzales, LA; three nieces, Lynn Beard Stewart and husband Marshall of Shreveport, Lera Lane Hindman of El Dorado and Elise Hindman of Texarkana, TX; two great-grandchildren; a great-nephew and great-niece; two great-great nephews; and two first cousins, along with special friends Ray Simmons of Houston and Carol Anderson and Robert Halik, Jr. of League City, TX.



The family has requested that any memorials be made to the Mt. Mariah United Methodist Church or the Mt. Mariah Cemetery Association, Inc., at 120 Elouise Lane, Arcadia, LA, 71001, or the Noel Memorial United Methodist Church, 520 Herndon, Shreveport, LA 71101.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store