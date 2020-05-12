|
|
Ruth Cummings Johnson Adams
MInden - Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, age 83, Ruth Cummings Johnson Adams was united with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 11, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden, LA, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Bro. Leland Crawford, Pastor of First Baptist Church, Minden. Visitation with family and friends will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden on Thursday, May 14, from 9:30 AM-10:30 AM.
Ruth was born in Vivian, LA, on March 24, 1937, to Thelma Carson Cummings and Huey Lamar Cummings. She married Harold Wayne Johnson of Cotton Valley, LA, in 1958. Harold preceded her in death in 2005. Ruth Married Russell Adams of Minden, LA, in 2008.
After graduating from Delhi High School, Ruth received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education from Louisiana Tech University and later a Masters Degree in English. Ruth's teaching career spanned 33 years beginning in 1967 at Cotton Valley High School. In 1974, Ruth became a Professor of English at Louisiana Tech University. She taught there for 26 years and was named 'Who's Who Among America's Teachers' several times.
Ruth lovingly devoted her life to her church, her family, and the education of young people. For many years, she served her church as a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church, Minden.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband of twelve years, Russell Adams of Minden, LA; two daughters, Rhonda Legg and husband David of Newtown, PA, Constance Madden and husband David of Minden, LA. She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren: Matthew Madden and wife Kelly of Minden, LA, Will Madden and wife Nikki of Shreveport, LA, Caroline Madden Rodrigues and husband Pedro of New York, NY, Olivia Legg and fiancé Dirk Linthicum of Southampton, PA, Adrienne Hartford and husband Chris of West Chester, PA, and John David Legg of Newtown, PA. Ruth was also the loving great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren: Grace Poppy Madden, James Louis Madden, Colette Rose Madden and Aurora Leigh Madden. She was also survived by one brother, David Cummings of Apex, NC, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Madden, David Legg, Matthew Madden, Will Madden, Pedro Rodrigues, Lee McKinney, and Jackson McKinney.
Honorary pallbearers will be John David Legg and Wes McKinney.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, Minden or .
Published in Shreveport Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020