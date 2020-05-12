Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
318-377-3412
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
Minden, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Cummings Johnson Adams


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ruth Cummings Johnson Adams Obituary
Ruth Cummings Johnson Adams

MInden - Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, age 83, Ruth Cummings Johnson Adams was united with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 11, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden, LA, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Bro. Leland Crawford, Pastor of First Baptist Church, Minden. Visitation with family and friends will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden on Thursday, May 14, from 9:30 AM-10:30 AM.

Ruth was born in Vivian, LA, on March 24, 1937, to Thelma Carson Cummings and Huey Lamar Cummings. She married Harold Wayne Johnson of Cotton Valley, LA, in 1958. Harold preceded her in death in 2005. Ruth Married Russell Adams of Minden, LA, in 2008.

After graduating from Delhi High School, Ruth received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education from Louisiana Tech University and later a Masters Degree in English. Ruth's teaching career spanned 33 years beginning in 1967 at Cotton Valley High School. In 1974, Ruth became a Professor of English at Louisiana Tech University. She taught there for 26 years and was named 'Who's Who Among America's Teachers' several times.

Ruth lovingly devoted her life to her church, her family, and the education of young people. For many years, she served her church as a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church, Minden.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband of twelve years, Russell Adams of Minden, LA; two daughters, Rhonda Legg and husband David of Newtown, PA, Constance Madden and husband David of Minden, LA. She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren: Matthew Madden and wife Kelly of Minden, LA, Will Madden and wife Nikki of Shreveport, LA, Caroline Madden Rodrigues and husband Pedro of New York, NY, Olivia Legg and fiancé Dirk Linthicum of Southampton, PA, Adrienne Hartford and husband Chris of West Chester, PA, and John David Legg of Newtown, PA. Ruth was also the loving great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren: Grace Poppy Madden, James Louis Madden, Colette Rose Madden and Aurora Leigh Madden. She was also survived by one brother, David Cummings of Apex, NC, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Madden, David Legg, Matthew Madden, Will Madden, Pedro Rodrigues, Lee McKinney, and Jackson McKinney.

Honorary pallbearers will be John David Legg and Wes McKinney.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, Minden or .
Published in Shreveport Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
Download Now