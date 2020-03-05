|
|
Ruth Jones Johnson
It is with profound sorrow and with thanksgiving for a full life that we share the passing of Ruth Jones Johnson, (affectionately known as Aunt Carter) in Shreveport on Monday, February 24, 2020, at age 87.
The daughter of the late Ed Jones, Jr. and Eudie "Honey" Landrum Jones, Ruth passed away peacefully at Southern Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.
She is lovingly remembered by her children Losie Barr, Alvater Lane, Burnie and Bertie Johnson and a host of other family members and friends.
Funeral services officiated by Rev. Clarence Bryant will be conducted at Winnfield Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7 at 11 am. A family service of committal and interment will take place at Carver Cemetery and Ruth's family will receive friends at A.B. Palmer Recreational Center immediately thereafter to share refreshments and further memories of Ruth with all.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020