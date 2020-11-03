Ruth Mary Kemp



Ruth Mary Kemp returned to her Heavenly Father peacefully in her sleep on October 28, 2020. Ruth was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico to Joseph Lee Dalferes of Plattenville, Louisiana and Theresa Althea Fortier of Donaldsonville, Louisiana.



The family would like to thank Dr. Nelson and the entire staff at Willis-Knighton Pierremont who cared for their mother in her final days.



Ruth's adventuresome spirit served her well through her husband's two temporary duty assignments away from home during which time she took care of their six young children and through the family's eleven moves around the continental US, Canada and Guam. She enjoyed serving airmen and their families in her 42-year career with Civil Service where she was widely appreciated for her encyclopedic knowledge of the transportation regulations and how to work within them.



Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her six children Oris (Dianna) of Hooks, Texas; Dianna Kemp (David) Nussbaum of The Woodlands, Texas; Laurie Kemp (Raymond) Amantia of Simi Valley, California; Edmund (Tina) of Hurst, Texas; Carol Kemp of Shreveport, Louisiana; Eric (Judy) of Bossier City, Louisiana;and her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Due to the pandemic, the family celebrated a private gravesite service officiated by Monsignor Earl Provenza at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on November 1, 2020.









