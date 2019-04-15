Ruth McEnery Tanquary



Shreveport - Ruth McEnery Tanquary passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday April 14, 2019 in her apartment at Montclair Park Assisted Living after enjoying 100 years and 8 months of life, lived to the fullest. A Memorial Service remembering her life will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 1915 Grover Place, Shreveport, Louisiana. Rev. Diane Brown and Rev. Dr. Jim Freeman will be officiating. The family will receive friends in the church parlor following the funeral service. A private family interment will be held at Forest Park East.



Ruth was born in Monroe, Louisiana to Mable Worley McEnery and Henry W. McEnery on August 11, 1918. She graduated from Ouachita High School and went into nurse's training, obtaining her R.N. certification through St. Francis Hospital. Her first nursing job was in Springhill, Louisiana, at a then newly opened facility, Grey's Clinic and Hospital.



She married Lewis N. Tanquary on December 31, 1940. During the ensuing World War II, with Lewis in the U.S. Navy overseas, Ruth lived with Lewis' Aunt Stella and his sister, Marie, in Olgesby, Illinois, where her and Lewis' daughter, Tracey, was born. After the war, the family moved back to Springhill where Lewis resumed his job at International Paper Company and Ruth went to work as a nurse at the First Aid Infirmary at International Paper Company.



In 1950, the family moved to Shreveport, and bought Southern Saw Company, the distributor for the newly invented Poulan Chainsaw. Ruth retired from nursing to be a stay at home mom.



Ruth enjoyed trips to the beach, Lewis' golf tournaments and spending time at a fishing camp the family owned, first near Jena, Louisiana, on Larto Lake and later on Toledo Bend, south of Zwolle, Louisiana. Ruth dearly loved playing bridge, cooking, swimming and traveling, but all the while being a very devoted wife and fabulous mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Lewis had a severe stroke in 1972, which left him partially, but significantly, paralyzed. Ruth devotedly cared for him until his death in 1985. Most amazingly, she always was able to see that Lewis, despite his condition, was still a part of every holiday and family event.



Ruth's "being there" transcended generations. She traveled many times to Virginia to watch her two grandsons play college football, including one game where she sat in the stands the whole game in falling snow! As one grandson put it, "she was pretty d___ fabulous." Her son in law might have summed it up best when he said, "If you could order your mother-in-law from Sears Roebuck, Ruth is who you would order."



Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lewis; her sister; and her three brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Tracey and husband, John T. Cox, Jr.; grandson, John T. "Trey" Cox, III and wife, Erin Nealy Cox of Dallas; grandson, Dr. Stephen L. Cox and wife, Neal S. Cox of Shreveport; great-granddaughters, Amelia, Cate and Vivian Cox of Dallas; and great-grandsons, Carter and Trevor Cox of Shreveport; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



The family is extremely grateful for the many wonderful CNA's at Montclair who assisted Ruth with her daily needs during the last two years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Discovery Lab at First Baptist Church School, 533 Ockley Drive, Shreveport, 71106, Children and Arthritis, 2751 Albert Bicknell Drive, Ste. 2E, Shreveport, 71103-3967, Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 1915 Grover Place, Shreveport, 71105 or the .