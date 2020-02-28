|
Ruth Saling
Bossier City - Following an accident and prolonged illness, Ruth Christine Saling went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 26, 2020. Chris as she was known, was born November 18, 1921, in Celina, TX, to Jesse and Pearl Carruth of Weston, TX. Chris lived in Weston until she married the love of her life, Thomas P. Saling in 1939. In 1940, they moved to Sherman, TX, and resided there until 1988, when they moved to Shreveport, LA, to be near their daughter and family. Chris and Tom celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July 1989, before his passing in August 1989.
Chris brought joy to so many people in her life. She left wonderful friends of 48 years behind in TX when they moved but never lost touch with them. She made numerous new friends in Shreveport, particularly through duplicate bridge which she loved so much . She became an avid player and earned the rank of Life Master. Her bridge friends were like family to her. She put bridge on hold when her first great-grandchild was born. In the following years, she was fortunate enough to have 3 more great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and the memories they made will never be forgotten by those children.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jerry Saling Hobson and husband Earl Hobson, sister, Jean Young of Van Alstyne, TX, 2 grandsons, Tony Hobson and wife Kelley, and Gregory Hobson, all of Shreveport, LA, 4 beautiful great grand children, Lauren Parent and husband Michael Parent of Fisher, IN, Kylie Marie Hobson, Savannah Hobson and Noah Hobson, all of Shreveport, LA., and one great-great grand daughter, her namesake, Sophia Ruth Parent.
Chris will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held at the Southside Baptist Church on Flournoy Lucas Road on March 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation with family will be at 10:00 a.m. prior to services.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020