Ruth Thompson McCook
Ruth Thompson McCook

Boerne, TX - Ruth T. McCook, 102, was born in Colfax, LA on October 3, 1918 during the Spanish Flu Pandemic, the oldest of six children of John and Cecile (Prothro) Thompson. She became a registered nurse in 1940 and met her future husband, Dr. Walter W. McCook, at the Confederate Memorial Hospital in Shreveport. They married and moved to Fort Bragg, NC, before he left to serve in WWII. During the war, she returned to Shreveport with their first child, Patti. After Walter returned from Europe, they continued to live in Shreveport, where Ruth was a homemaker, spending over 25 years raising their family, including Buzz and Cile, in the Director's home of the Pines Tuberculosis Sanitarium on Pines Road. She returned to nursing in the 1960's, leading an Intensive Care Unit. After retirement, Ruth and Walter moved into town and enjoyed having neighbors, playing bridge, and participating in the governance of Tealwood. After Walter died in 1982, she continued to live in Shreveport and enjoyed walking (energetically), traveling, playing cards, and her friends in The Gleaners Sunday School class at the First United Methodist Church.

At 90 years of age, Ruth moved to Boerne, TX, where she continued to walk, have lively friends, cheer her great-grandsons at sporting events, and delight in the family dogs. She passed quietly in her residence on October 13, 2020; there was a graveside service on October 24. She is survived by her sister and brother, Irene Booth and Bruce Thompson; her three children, Patricia "Patti" Kerlin, Walter "Buzz" McCook (Shirley), and Lucile "Cile" McCook (Cliff Ochs); her grandchildren, Stephanie Wilson, Chris Woodard, Lea Lewis and Molly McCook Armstrong; and eight great-grandchildren. Her hearty laugh, and even heartier love pats, will be missed by her family and friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Cibolo House in Boerne for the loving care they gave our Mother the last few years of her life. Donations may be made in Ruth's memory to the Cedar Grove Library children's section, or to another charity.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
