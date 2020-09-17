1/1
Ruthie Nell Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruthie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Ruthie Nell Moore

Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Ruthie Nell Moore 84, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Zion Baptist John H Wilson Chapel, 3038 Hollywood Ave. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11 to 5 p.m. Friday at Zion John H. Wilson Chapel.

Mrs. Moore entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2020.

She is survived by her children (4): Jacqueline Brown, Michael Moore, Eric Moore (Deborah), and Mark Moore (Pamela), 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Zion John H. Wilson Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist John H Wilson Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved