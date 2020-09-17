Mrs. Ruthie Nell Moore
Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Ruthie Nell Moore 84, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Zion Baptist John H Wilson Chapel, 3038 Hollywood Ave. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11 to 5 p.m. Friday at Zion John H. Wilson Chapel.
Mrs. Moore entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2020.
She is survived by her children (4): Jacqueline Brown, Michael Moore, Eric Moore (Deborah), and Mark Moore (Pamela), 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.