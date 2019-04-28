S. E. "Gene" Sentell



Shreveport - S. E. "Gene" Sentell recently passed from this world for a new world of adventure. His early adventures were in Shreveport with his parents, Gene and Mary Jane, and sister, Tetine. A misadventure involved a young Tetine using his treasured buffalo nickels to buy ice cream from the musical truck. After graduating from Tulane with an MBA and becoming a CPA, the U.S. Army posted him to France and Germany where he proudly served his country. After being discharged, he and a good friend ran with the bulls in Pamplona. A few years later, he moved his new bride, Dianna, to a Bahamian out island for a number of years, then full circle back to Shreveport to raise their children, Tetine and Cliff. As the family grew to include Craig and Lisa, then grandchildren, Linden, Maile, Helena and Merrit - new adventures began. Gene's family was important to him and we will miss him.



Gene enjoyed running along the riverfront each week day with the Noon Running Group. He enjoyed the Rotary Club membership and ushering at St. Mark's Cathedral as he always had a "howdy" for any and every one. Always a southern gentleman.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gene's family wishes to thank his nieces, Clair and Kate, and first cousins, Linda, Nancy Jane, Will, Mary, Jane, his extended family, and his many friends, especially his playpen pal, his bull running friend, and his running guys for their kindness throughout his 77 years, as well as his doctors, and the Chateaus at Montclair staff.



Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Cathedral (908 Rutherford St., Shreveport 71104), The Rotary Club of Shreveport (PO Box 380, Shreveport 71162), or to a . Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary