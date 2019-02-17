Sabra Berge Bushnell



Shreveport, LA - Sabra Ann was born in Seattle, Washington on May 2, 1926, to Sabra and Dr. James Berge. She and her three siblings were raised on Queen Ann's Hill at a time when the world was slower. Tales were told of her precocious wit, intellect and spirit of adventure. Never comfortable in the traditional roles of women of the time she set out to experience all that her life and friendships would offer.



She attended St. Nicholas all girls' high school from 1940 to 1944, where she graduated as senior class President. She finished her education at the University of Washington in three years, where she also became President of Tri Delta sorority and a cheerleader. Majoring in French, she was a French teacher at Southfield School and maintained a lifelong love of all things French.



She married Richard Bushnell and became a Marine Corps wife. Joining him in Guam, she authored a front-page series in the Seattle Times of real life in the Pacific. They had 6 children and moved around the country as they followed his career. As a Mom she was fun loving, teaching her children the value of kindness and importance of friendship. She was known for her Christmas letters that summarized the year's events and allowed the family to maintain connections as they moved onward. Her special talents included seeing the fun in life, making tissue flowers for celebrations, dancing on a dime and playing jazz on the piano.



Later, in her 50's she returned to school to become an R.N. She worked as a Nurse in both California and Louisiana until her retirement at eighty.



She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church Shreveport, where she was a Deacon, PW Life Membership Award and taught preschoolers in Sunday school.



Sabra passed away on February 8, 2019. She is survived by her children and spouses, Sabra (Randy) Scoggin, Marion Bushnell, Leslie (David) Christensen, Nancy (Michael) Bushnell-Harper, Richard (Sandra) Bushnell, David (Bridgett) Bushnell, 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and her sister Melinda Berge. Welcoming her in heaven are her parents Sabra and James Berge, brothers Hal & Bill Berge, Richard Bushnell and 2 very special men in her life Stanton Taylor and Bob Vento.



The family is especially thankful to the team of amazing caregivers including: the CNA"S and Libby Kirkpatrick at Wheless Cottage at the Glen, Angelica Ross (our angel), Christus Hospice and Golden Gate Nursing Service. All cared for her in the last years were truly blessings to Mom and will continue to be to our family.



Services will be held in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church at 900 Jordan, Shreveport, on March 5th at 4pm.



The family requests instead of flowers donations be made at www.shipcares.org, or the mailing address is 4830 Line Ave. #355 Shreveport, LA 71106. S.H.I.P. is a LSUHSC-Shreveport medical project in Kenya and Haiti.