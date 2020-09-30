Sabrina Johnson DunmanShreveport - Sabrina Ann Johnson Dunman passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was 65 years old. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with rosary to follow on Friday, October 2, at Osborn Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Stonewall, Louisiana. Officiating will be Father Charles Glorioso and concelebrating will be Father John Paul Crispin. Interment will follow at St. Ann Cemetery.Sabrina was a resident of Sulphur, Louisiana then Carthage, Texas. She was a parishioner of St. Ann's Catholic Church. She retired from ConocoPhillips refinery in Lake Charles, LA after a long career in human resources. Sabrina and Jeff moved to Carthage, TX to be near their children and grandchildren. She enjoyed working on their cattle ranch and spending time with family. In the way that she lived and passed away, she was a model of strength, courage, and leadership. Sabrina was a wonderful mother and "MiMi" and her family never wanted for anything.Sabrina was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Joyce Johnson and infant sister Sandra Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Jeff, of 48 years; her daughter, Kimberly Bates (Wesley), son, Jeff Dunman (Amy); grandchildren Madison, Michael, Brody, Hattie, Mary Claire, Carson, and Mackenzie; brother Clifford Johnson, Jr., lifelong friends David and Trevelyn Borel, and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Jeff Dunman, Michael Dunman, Carson Bruno, Wes Bates, Asa Warren, and Patrick Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Clifford Johnson, Jr. and Jackson Ricks.The family requests that memorials or donations be made to the St. Ann Catholic Church Building Fund or the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Craig Miller, Dr. Scott Howard, Dr. Chip McDonald, Dr. Jim Burke, Jacqueline Brinegar, as well as all of the health care professionals at Willis Knighton Pierremont.