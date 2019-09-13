|
Sallie Barnes Bingaman
Forney - Sallie Barnes Bingaman at the age of 94 went to be with the Lord while at her residence in Forney, Texas. Sallie Barnes was born in Logansport, Louisiana to Willie Barnes and Anne Franks Barnes. She attended the Union Vine Baptist Church where she accepted Christ at an early age. Sallie Barnes earned a bachelor degree from Grambling State University in education and later earned a master's degree in counseling from Prairie View A&M. She married Robert Douglas Bingaman in 1950. Sallie Barnes Bingaman was an educator and counselor for 35 years in Caddo Parish while impacting countless young lives. She was also one of the oldest members of the Antioch Baptist Church. After her retirement, she was still tirelessly committed to service in her church and the school district while mentoring others to do the same.
Sallie Barnes Bingaman is survived by her grandchildren John Bingaman and Pierre Andre Bingaman II as well as her great grandchildren. The great grandchildren are Christina, Victoria, Robert, and Carsten Bingaman.
The funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church located at 1057 Texas Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101. Mrs. Bingaman will be laid to rest at Barnes Memorial Park located at LA 5, Longstreet, Louisiana 71050.
Sallie Bingaman will be remembered as a pillar of her family, church, and community.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 13, 2019