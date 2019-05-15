Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Graveside service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Forest Park Cemetery
St. Vincent Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Hazen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Hazen


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally Hazen Obituary
Sally Hazen

Shreveport - Ms. Sally Hazen of Shreveport, Louisiana, 89, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 am on Thursday, May 16, at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue.

Ms. Hazen was born in Monroe, Louisiana on August 10, 1929, to Charles A. and Helen G. Hazen. The family settled in Shreveport in 1932 when Charles joined the Shreveport Times as managing editor. Ms. Hazen graduated from A.C. Steere Elementary School and C.E. Byrd High School and graduated in 1950 from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge earning a B.S. degree in Business Administration. While at LSU, she was treasurer of Delta Zeta Sorority, and of mortar board. She was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and designated to Who's Who Among American Universities and Colleges and to Phi Kappa Phi.

In 1950, Ms. Hazen began her career with United Gas Corporation. In 1985, she retired as the Corporate Secretary of Pennzoil Company, the successor company to United Gas. Following retirement, she enjoyed gardening, walking, being outdoors and the pleasure of observing nature.

Ms. Hazen was predeceased by her beloved parents and brother, Capt. Alan M. Hazen USN (Ret.) and his wife, Alice. She is survived by her cousin, Ed Gass and his wife, Louise, of Surprise, Arizona; nephews, Steve Hazen of Shreveport and Ron Hazen of Longview; and her nieces, Cheryl Holloway and husband, Gary of Norman, OK and Debra Reed and husband, Steve of Shreveport. She is also survived by grand-nephews, Chas Holloway and Aaron and Ronnie Hazen and grand-nieces, Adrian Holloway and Kellie and Lauren Reed.

Special thanks go to old and dear friends Rosemary and Calvin Morrison, and Harry and Barbara Hobbs for their treasured friendships.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
Download Now