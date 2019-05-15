Sally Hazen



Shreveport - Ms. Sally Hazen of Shreveport, Louisiana, 89, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 am on Thursday, May 16, at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue.



Ms. Hazen was born in Monroe, Louisiana on August 10, 1929, to Charles A. and Helen G. Hazen. The family settled in Shreveport in 1932 when Charles joined the Shreveport Times as managing editor. Ms. Hazen graduated from A.C. Steere Elementary School and C.E. Byrd High School and graduated in 1950 from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge earning a B.S. degree in Business Administration. While at LSU, she was treasurer of Delta Zeta Sorority, and of mortar board. She was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and designated to Who's Who Among American Universities and Colleges and to Phi Kappa Phi.



In 1950, Ms. Hazen began her career with United Gas Corporation. In 1985, she retired as the Corporate Secretary of Pennzoil Company, the successor company to United Gas. Following retirement, she enjoyed gardening, walking, being outdoors and the pleasure of observing nature.



Ms. Hazen was predeceased by her beloved parents and brother, Capt. Alan M. Hazen USN (Ret.) and his wife, Alice. She is survived by her cousin, Ed Gass and his wife, Louise, of Surprise, Arizona; nephews, Steve Hazen of Shreveport and Ron Hazen of Longview; and her nieces, Cheryl Holloway and husband, Gary of Norman, OK and Debra Reed and husband, Steve of Shreveport. She is also survived by grand-nephews, Chas Holloway and Aaron and Ronnie Hazen and grand-nieces, Adrian Holloway and Kellie and Lauren Reed.



Special thanks go to old and dear friends Rosemary and Calvin Morrison, and Harry and Barbara Hobbs for their treasured friendships.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .