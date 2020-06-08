Sally Kocmich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Kocmich

Shreveport - Sally "Loraine" Kocmich was born March 5, 1943 and passed away on April 16, 2020 after a long illness.

Loraine grew up in McDowell County, West Virginia and went on to graduate from "Bowling Green University in Kentucky.

Loraine is survived by her husband of 51 years, Edward Kocmich, III; children, Jeff Kocmich and wife Cindy, Edward Kocmich IV and wife Kim; daughter, Kimberly Jasinski and husband Rich; nieces Kimberly Cope, Michelle Braun and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Johnny Rowe; sister, Helen Evans; and sister-in-laws, Pat Siegle and Margie Kocmich.

Loraine worked as a paralegal and in the Child Care Field as well as being active in numerous civic and charitable organizations giving generously of herself.

A celebration of Loraine's life will be held June 27, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church- 4736 Lyba Street. Visitation will be at 9:30AM followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul or Disabled Veterans of America.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boone Funeral Home
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Trey Mitchell spent his early years with you - from the time he was 3 months old until he started first grade. He loved you so much as did I.
Bettye Mitchell
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved