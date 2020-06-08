Sally KocmichShreveport - Sally "Loraine" Kocmich was born March 5, 1943 and passed away on April 16, 2020 after a long illness.Loraine grew up in McDowell County, West Virginia and went on to graduate from "Bowling Green University in Kentucky.Loraine is survived by her husband of 51 years, Edward Kocmich, III; children, Jeff Kocmich and wife Cindy, Edward Kocmich IV and wife Kim; daughter, Kimberly Jasinski and husband Rich; nieces Kimberly Cope, Michelle Braun and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Johnny Rowe; sister, Helen Evans; and sister-in-laws, Pat Siegle and Margie Kocmich.Loraine worked as a paralegal and in the Child Care Field as well as being active in numerous civic and charitable organizations giving generously of herself.A celebration of Loraine's life will be held June 27, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church- 4736 Lyba Street. Visitation will be at 9:30AM followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 AM.In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul or Disabled Veterans of America.