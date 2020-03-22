|
Sam Joseph Balistrella
Shreveport - Sam Balistrella passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a valiant fight with prostate cancer. He was born in Shreveport, LA on December 4, 1957, to Josephine and Morris Balistrella. Sam attended Jesuit High School and LA Tech University before becoming a salesman for Durr Wholesale Drug in 1976. He spent his entire career as a salesman for a wholesale drug company and was employed at Morris and Dickson for over 17 years. He truly cared for his customers and they became like family to him. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, the Ole Time Hunting Club, St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Children of Light prayer group. Sam had a great sense of humor, loved being with his family, his prayer group and his 2 amigos, he especially enjoyed working along-side his brother and their Saturday lunches. Sam was well-loved by many.
Sam married his high school sweetheart, Linda Davidson, and together they had two beautiful daughters, Amanda and Amy. Sam was proud of his Italian heritage, his Catholic faith, and his family. He was a wonderful, devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Sam and Vincenza Balistrella and Joe and Concetta Maranto; brother-in-law, Wade Plauchè; nephew, Joe Wayne Balistrella; and his uncle, Domenic Fertitta. He is survived by his spouse, Linda Balistrella; and daughters, Amanda and Amy Balistrella; his sister, Ginger Plauchè and her son, Andrew; his brother, Joe and his wife, Linda; his aunt, Rose Fertitta; and the Davidson family.
A private funeral mass will be held for immediate family members and a memorial mass and celebration of Sam's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, the Mass of Christian Burial will be available to stream at 1pm, Tuesday, March 24 at stjosephchurch.net. Donations in memory of Sam can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or . Throughout this journey, Sam has often said he wanted other men to know the importance of having their PSA tested early, in an effort, to be proactive about their health.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020