Samuel Andrew Fisher
Samuel Andrew Fisher

Shreveport - Samuel Andrew Fisher went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 2, 2020. Andy was born on June 10, 1931 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Hiram Herbert Fisher and Mary Elizabeth Schultz Fisher.

Andy is survived by his wife Jan, son Paul, granddaughters Caroline Fisher and Kate Seefried, brother Chaplain Jacob A.S. Fisher, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was a devout Christian and spent his life helping others in every way that he could. He was a proud graduate and supporter of Louisiana Tech, and he loved golf and watching football games. Andy proudly served in the army. He spent his entire adult life as a businessman and ended his career as the CEO of the North Louisiana Better Business Bureau.

Andy was predeceased by his parents, his son Scott Fisher, and his daughter Amanda.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Broadmoor Baptist Church, the American Kidney Fund, or a charity of your choice






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
