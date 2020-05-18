|
Samuel Brasher
Samuel Ray Brasher was called to his heavenly home on May 16, 2020. A private service will be held officiated by two dear friends from Summer Grove Baptist Church, Dr. Murry Hodge and Bro. Billy Crosby. Interment will be at the Northwest Veteran's Cemetery.
Ray was born on January 2, 1932 in McNeil, Arkansas to Clara Mae Peden and Samuel Aquilla Brasher. Upon graduating from Southern State College, he listed in the United States Navy and began OCS Training before being assigned to the USS Nicholas at Pearl Harbor during the Korean Conflict. Ray continued serving his country until retirement from the Naval Reserve with the rank of Captain. In civilian life, he retired after a successful business career at Arkla Gas where he was Manager of Data Processing and later one of the company's Vice Presidents.
He was an active member and Deacon at Summer Grove Baptist Church where he served Jesus faithfully. Ray was a collector and avid scholar of American and Military history, and he would openly share his textbook conversations with anyone. He treasured and maintained friendships far and wide over his lifetime with countless letter writings and indepth conversations.
Mr. Brasher was predeceased by his parents and his survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Pattye Cobb Brasher along with two daughters and their families. Those left to cherish his memory are Bethany and Brent Roberts with their daughter, Madeline and husband, Andrew DeBlieux and their daughter, Vivienne; and, his second daughter, Kim and Terry Gardner with their two sons, David and wife, Kristin, and their children, James, Luke, Levi, and Caroline and their second son, Drew Gardner. Family always brought great joy to Ray, as evidenced by his devoted love and time spent together.
We, the family, would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who cared for Ray in the recent months, in particular, the Oaks Health Center of North Pavilion with Ester McCauley and Doras Wilson, and Denise Brady at WKPierremont.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Brasher's personal wish was for memorials be made to Summer Grove Baptist Church, the church he loved dearly.
Ray's life exemplified a Southern gentleman of strong character and true humility who sought God's wisdom in his daily faith walk - he continually taught us so much about abiding faith and love of family. We remain truly blessed.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 18 to May 21, 2020