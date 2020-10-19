1/1
Samuel Edward Boutwell
1965 - 2020
Samuel Edward Boutwell

Samuel "Sammy" Edward Boutwell passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2020 at the age of 55 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Sammy was born on January 13, 1965 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He attended Captain Shreve High School and was a Welder Fitter at Pipeliners Local 798. Sammy loved going for rides on his Harley and spending time with his family. He had a kind soul and never met a stranger.

Sammy is survived by his parents, Floyd and Sara Sepulvado of Shreveport, his son, Sammy Boutwell, Jr. and wife Nicole, his stepdaughter Melissa Blount, his sister Ranisha Sepulvado with Danny Anderson, his sister Mary Ellen Sepulvado with Jason Gray, and his brother Jacob Sepulvado and wife Lynn. He is also survived by his granddaughters Peyton and Abigail Boutwell, his step grandchildren Jlynn and Brayden Mccomas, his nieces Hailey and Gracie Sepulvado, his nieces McKenzie and Isabella Gray, and his nephew Joseph Gray. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cherry "Lisa" Boutwell, his father Evan Edward Boutwell, his grandparents Warren and Velma Boutwell, and his grandparents Sam and Annie Papa.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Aulds Funeral Home located at 7849 East Kings Highway Shreveport, LA.




Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
October 20, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Tina Bryant
