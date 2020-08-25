Samuel Jackson Rains Sr.
Sam passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was born on December 3, 1932 in Marthaville, Louisiana to Elmer Rains and Bessie Dyes Rains. He was the oldest brother of seven. He maintained a paper route by bicycle at an early age. He achieved Eagle Scout at age 15. He was selected to represent Byrd High at Louisiana Boys State, and held rank in the ROTC at Byrd. He went to Louisiana Tech, and continued in ROTC and Graduated with Honors. Sam served in the United States Air Force in the reserves as captain.
In 1957, He became one of the agents for State Farm Insurance in its infancy in this area. He was the first State Farm Affiliate in Louisiana to achieve the C.P.C.U designation. He served on the premise that you should treat other people's business as if it were your own. He was an agent for 51 years.
He served the community in many rolls. He was a Mason, a Shriner and served in Kiwanis. He was most proud of being a charter member of Crime Stoppers in Shreveport. He was also active in several Baptist Churches and was a member of Woodridge Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, of 48 years, Floye Bogan Rains. Remaining to cherish his memory are his daughter, Rene Rains Palmer and her husband, Nehemiah Palmer IV (Nick); son, Samuel Jackson Rains Jr. (Jack); and three grandchildren, Nehemiah Palmer V (Quint), Samantha Palmer (Sami), and Andrew Michael Rains; and his siblings and their spouses, Lee Phillip and husband Dale, Ben Rains and wife Donna, Mary Varnell and husband Hubert, and Danny Rains.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and siblings, George Rains, Donny Rains and Flora Dean Dehart.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hernandez and Staff, Heritage Manor Stratmore Staff and all those volunteers who gave themselves to help those residents in the facility, especially those who provided church service led by Rev. Henry Martin. To the personal caregivers, Robbie Moreau and Tenise Jackson, the family is most grateful; you provided safety, comfort and love.
Any memorials in his honor are appreciated but Sam was most fond of helping children. Shriner's Hospital
was a favorite, or the Alzheimer Agency of Shreveport Bossier, P.O. Box 4038, Shreveport, LA, 71134.
A memorial service celebrating Sam will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71108. Officiating the service will be Rev. Henry Martin. Interment is at Centuries Memorial Park.