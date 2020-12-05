Samuel Philip Braud, III
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - October 27, 1930 - December 2, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved father age 90. Known as "Pete", Dad was born to Samuel Braud, Jr. and Edna (Knoll) Braud in Shreveport, LA. He met and married the love of his life, Opal Germaine ("Jerry") Plaisance. Married for 58 years, they raised six children - Theresa Bosio (John), Katherine Weinstein (Charles), Martina Lenk (Frank), Susan Kram (Louis), Samuel P. Braud, IV (Debbie) and Bert Braud (Lorie). Pete joined the United States Air Force and was sent to the University of Chicago, where he obtained an M.B.A., and then to various bases in the United States and Bangkok, Thailand, where he worked with the Joint United States Military Advisory Group in 1964-66. His family lived with him in Bangkok, and enjoyed some wonderful adventures. Upon his return to the United States, he began his second career, as a C.P.A. working in retail. He rose through the ranks of Montgomery Ward, and later worked for several large corporations, including General Mills and W.R. Grace, specializing in the acquisition of retail companies. He "retired" as Chief Financial Officer of Service Merchandise, but spent many years on the Board of Directors of Tractor Supply. He and Jerry retired to Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Pete shared his financial expertise with several hospital systems, including serving on the board at St. Thomas in Nashville and St. Vincent's in Jacksonville. He was also recognized for his service to the Sisters of Charity. Pete loved to play golf, and enjoyed playing with regular foursomes at Sawgrass. After Jerry passed away, Pete moved to Vicar's Landing in Ponte Vedra, where he made many new friends, including Linnie Schultz, with whom he shared a cherished relationship for 7 years. He loved his family, and was blessed with fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by Jerry's sister, Judy Johnson, and his sister, Lou (Braud) Bentzler (Ben, deceased) and his brothers, Richard Braud (Bobbie, deceased) and Henry Braud (Edie). Pete was a devout Catholic, and enjoyed serving as a Lector and on parish councils, sharing his background in finance with his church. Pete will be interred in the columbaria at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church on December 5, 2020, in a private ceremony. A Memorial Service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea or the Sisters of Charity. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com
. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.