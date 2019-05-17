Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Sherville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel S. Sherville


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel S. Sherville Obituary
Samuel S. Sherville

Shreveport - Funeral services for Samuel S. Sherville, 86, will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends during a visitation from 10 - 11:30 a.m. followed by a Rosary at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at Centuries Memorial Park.

Mr. Sherville entered into rest on May 16, 2019 at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home after a brief illness. He was a native of Jeanerette, LA and lived in Shreveport for 60 years. He was a member of IBEW Local Union 194 for 55 years, Southern Swingers Square Dance Club, and the Men's Club at St. Mary of the Pines Church.

Mr. Sammy is survived by son, Michael A. Sherville; daughter, Patricia McCullough and husband, Brad; daughter, Amy Wiggins and husband, David; grandchildren, Codi Wagner (Gary), Josie Blocker (Todd), Jake McCullough (Melissa); great-grandchildren, Ellie, Beau, Emma, Hannah, Lane and Skylar. His sisters, Francis Broussard and Carrie Buteaux (Clarence), numerous nieces and nephews, and his longtime companion, Marilyn Davis.

Mr. Sammy was preceded in death by his wife, Reba; his parents; and his brother, Vincent.

Honoring Mr. Sammy as pallbearers will be: Jake McCullough, Lane McCullough, Skylar Spinks, Todd Blocker, and Gary Wagner.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now