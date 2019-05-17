|
Samuel S. Sherville
Shreveport - Funeral services for Samuel S. Sherville, 86, will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends during a visitation from 10 - 11:30 a.m. followed by a Rosary at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at Centuries Memorial Park.
Mr. Sherville entered into rest on May 16, 2019 at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home after a brief illness. He was a native of Jeanerette, LA and lived in Shreveport for 60 years. He was a member of IBEW Local Union 194 for 55 years, Southern Swingers Square Dance Club, and the Men's Club at St. Mary of the Pines Church.
Mr. Sammy is survived by son, Michael A. Sherville; daughter, Patricia McCullough and husband, Brad; daughter, Amy Wiggins and husband, David; grandchildren, Codi Wagner (Gary), Josie Blocker (Todd), Jake McCullough (Melissa); great-grandchildren, Ellie, Beau, Emma, Hannah, Lane and Skylar. His sisters, Francis Broussard and Carrie Buteaux (Clarence), numerous nieces and nephews, and his longtime companion, Marilyn Davis.
Mr. Sammy was preceded in death by his wife, Reba; his parents; and his brother, Vincent.
Honoring Mr. Sammy as pallbearers will be: Jake McCullough, Lane McCullough, Skylar Spinks, Todd Blocker, and Gary Wagner.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times on May 17, 2019