Sandra G. Darby
Bossier City - Services for Sandra G. Darby, 59, 901 West 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71106, will be held at 10:45 a.m. Fri., Oct. 18 at Avenue Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor C.L. Hicks, Sr. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Bossier City, LA.
She was born on 10/28/1958, in Houston, TX. Mrs. Darby was a native of Ruston, LA and a resident of Bossier City, LA.
She is survived by husband, Jeffery D. Darby, daughters, Kimberly and Jassery, and granddaughter Kia.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019