Sarah Ann Sneed Williams
Choudrant - On October 17, 2019, with her family by her side, Sarah Sneed Williams defeated her cancer by passing on to her reward of eternity with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Sarah Ann Sneed was born on May 28, 1936, the sixth of Hugh and Matteile Sneed's nine children. She grew to be an excellent student and never stopped learning. Knowing all she could about her faith was her greatest pursuit and legacy.
After graduating from C.E. Byrd High School, she attended La. Tech, graduating in 1958. After graduation, she married the love of her life, A.L. Williams, and began a 61-year journey to become the best coach's wife and eventually the best mother and grandmother there ever was. Nothing thrilled her more than cheering for the people she loved, and she was the best at doing that.
Becoming a teacher and a counselor were not just her careers but her calling in life. From high school to the college level, countless students have benefited from her mentorship and guidance. Everyone who encountered Sarah Williams is better for having sat in her presence.
A service celebrating her extraordinary life will be conducted at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ruston, Louisiana on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until service time.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Matteile Sneed; siblings: Dorothy Pike, Bobby, Jimmy, and Morris Sneed; mother-in-law, Iris Williams; and sister-in-law, Gairy Baker.
Survivors include her husband, A.L. Williams; daughters, Amy Watson (Tom); Kay White (Russell); and the joys of her life, grandsons Jon and Graham White, and Will and Christian Watson. Also surviving her are siblings Kitty Richardson, Sue Walsh (Dan), Jack Sneed, and Billy Kirk Sneed (Lydia); sisters-in-law Felice Dye, LaVerne Watters, Maxine Moore, and Annette Backus, along with numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Arledge, Donald Ray Cooper, Bill Cox, J.P. Dunbar, Joe Ferguson, Charlie Glover, Lee Hedges, Petey Perot, Chris Richardson, and Arthur Swayze.
Memorials may be sent to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ Ruston
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019