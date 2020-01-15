|
|
Sarah Barnes
Keithville, La- Sarah "Maggie" Barnes passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, with her loving daughters by her side.
Maggie was born on May 20, 1925, to Marion Richey and Velmer Morse Richey in Springhill, Louisiana. She attended school in Grand Bayou, Louisiana, and graduated from Pelican High School. She married Jessie L. Barnes, from Dodson, LA, in 1944. She often stated that she had three full lives - (1) as a child/daughter, (2) as a wife and mother, and (3) as a nurse. At the age of 50 years old, she went back to school to become an LPN. She went to work for Doctor's Hospital in Shreveport, LA, where she worked there until age 72 when she retired.
Mrs. Barnes is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jessie Barnes. She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Freeland and recently decease Johnnie of Keithville, and Betty McAdoo (David) of Kernersville, NC; four grandchildren - Susan McAdoo of Charleston, SC, Michael McAdoo of Mebane, NC, Bryan Freeland (Christina) of Keithville, LA, John M. Freeland of Hindsville, AR, and Kathy Ratliff (Huey) of Lake Claiborne, LA; three great grandchildren - Michael Freeland and Jessie Freeland of Keithville, Lillian McAdoo of Mebane, NC; three sisters Patricia Cooper, Barbara Wedgeworth, and Sarah Touchton all of Pelican, LA, one brother, Charles Richey, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
We extends special thanks to the family and friends for all their support over the years. Also, special thanks is given for Mrs. Barnes' care from Amedisys Home Health, Regional Hospice, and Dr. Kenneth Fitzgerald. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Roseneath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA, on Friday January 17, 2020, 5:30-7:30 pm.
The Celebration of Live for Mrs. Barnes will be held at the Keithville United Methodist Church, (Old Mansfield Road in Keithville, LA), January 18, 2020, at 11:00 am. A reception will be held following the service. Burial will be at 3:00 pm at Pelican Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020