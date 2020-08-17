Sarah Carbone
Tyler - Sarah Serio Carbone, loving known as "Mammaw", was called to her eternal home on August 15th, 2020 in Tyler, Texas, at the age of 99.
Private graveside services will be held at Forest Park Cemetery East 3700 St. Vincent Avenue Shreveport, LA on Wednesday August 19th at 10:00AM. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She was born February 7th, 1921 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Salvatore and Rosario Brocato Serio.
She joins her husband, Sam; her son, Sammy; her parents; and four brothers and six sisters who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter Jo Carrington of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; her daughter in law, Linda Carbone of Bossier City, Louisiana; her granddaughters Cindy Jensen (Larry); Charlene Hairston (Van); Karin Nolen; 5 great grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd Tyler, Texas 75701 or the charity of your choice
.