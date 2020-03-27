|
|
Sarah Hagewood Breaux
Bossier City - Sarah Hagewood Breaux, 69, passed away on the morning of March 26, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1950, in Natchitoches, LA to parents, William D. and Elizabeth B. Hagewood.
Sarah had previously worked as a secretary at Bossier Parish Community College. She, along with her husband of 47 years, resided in Bossier City, LA and had one child and two grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Breaux; son, Michael Breaux and wife, Heather Martin; sister, Martha Hagewood Wooden and husband, Don; and her grandchildren, Andrew Breaux and Matthew Martin.
A memorial service for Sarah will be held at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020