Scott Allan Tabler
Scott Allan Tabler

Bossier City - Services for Scott Allan Tabler will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Asbury United Methodist's Prayer Garden, behind the church. Officiating will be Rev. Susan Lawrence and Rev. Matt Rawle.

Scott passed away on November 12, 2020. A resident of Bossier City for 47 years, he attended Apollo Elementary School, Greenacres Middle School, Trinity Heights Academy and graduated from Airline High School in 1983.

Scott was preceded in death by his father Capt. Roy Tom Tabler; his paternal grandmother, Lorena Tabler McKee; his maternal grandparents, Floie and V.L. Pendergrass.

He is survived by his mother, Jolene Tabler of Bossier City; his brother, Stephen Tabler and wife, Victoria and son Cohen of San Mateo, CA; his aunt, Sarah Murray and husband, Brent of Arlington, TN; his cousin, Julie Ammons and husband, Jeremy of Germantown, TN; his cousin, Michael Murray and wife, Rebecca Murray of Las Vegas, NV. He is also survived by his very dear friend, Suzanne Ellingwood of Shreveport, LA.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Ninna's Road to Rescue.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boone Funeral Home
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
