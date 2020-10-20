Scott Aylmer Teekell
A private memorial service honoring the life of Scott Aylmer Teekell will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at First Methodist Church with the Rev. Pat Day officiating.
Scott was born on October 22, 1954, as the third son of Mr. and Mrs. Byrum W. Teekell. He died suddenly on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Shreveport. He is survived by his parents; his loving wife Patricia Rachal Teekell; sons Walker Teekell of Denver, Colorado, Spencer Teekell and Dylan Teekell of Shreveport; brothers J. Gray Teekell (Mary) of Shreveport; Andrew Teekell (Catherine) of Austin, Texas, and Hassell Teekell (Suzy) of Shreveport; and his aunt Kaz Teekell of Anchorage, Alaska.
He will be deeply missed by his grandsons Kaedyn and Chayson Teekell of Shreveport and nephew Andrew Shane Teekell of Austin, nieces Anna Teekell Hays of Newport News, VA, Laura Gray Teekell McCann of Memphis, TN, and Chelsea Payne of Baton Rouge, LA, and his four Alaskan cousins Kerry, Donna, Diane and Ronnie Teekell.
Scott was a graduate of Captain Shreve High School and attended Louisiana Tech. He worked for many years and places in the restaurant industry from Pizza Hut, to owning Monsour's in Shreveport and the Cactus Café in Telluride, Colorado. Returning to Shreveport, he joined the family insurance business, The Teekell Company, where he was a partner with his father and brother. He was a Chartered Life Underwriter and a member of the M Financial Group of Portland, Oregon.
His often outrageous ways tended to hide his softer side and huge heart. He was quick-witted, supportive, motivating and full of unconditional love. "The extraordinary heart he carried was a masterpiece." His love of laughter was exceeded only by his love of his family and friends. He was a man of many talents and interests - skiing, duck hunting, golf, dogs and music. He loved good food and drink - meat and potatoes, but never vegetables or cheese. He was a great cook, even of the things he would not eat.
Scott Crane, Stafford Comegys, Robert LaBorde and Roy Rachal, as honorary pallbearers, will represent the host of friends who loved him and enjoyed his company. An outdoor reception will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. at the El Karubah Shrine, 6230 South Lakeshore Drive. "Back at ya!"
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.