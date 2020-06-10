Secil S. Skinner, Jr.
Bossier City - Secil S. Skinner Jr., 81, Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, after a minor fall at home lead to complications. A celebration of life for family only will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, on Friday, June 12, 2020 followed by a graveside interment at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur Rd, Bossier City. Family friend, Pastor John Rabo of Shreveport First Church of the Nazarene, will be officiating. Please go to www. rose-neath.com for the full obituary.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.