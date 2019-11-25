Resources
Dr. Septime Joseph Hymel Jr.

Shreveport - Dr. Septime Joseph Hymel, Jr., age 89, of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away after a lengthy illness on November 22, 2019 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family.

Sep is survived by his wife of 63 years, Frances Read; sons David Hymel, (Margy) and Charles Hymel, (Donna); daughters, Nancy Nelson (Kevin), Linda Hymel (Bruce Barton), Mary Clardy (Dick), Claire Morgan (Niel), Amy Crawford (Tommy), and Susan Hymel; 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sep is preceded in death by his parents, Rena Brignac and Septime Joseph Hymel, Sr. and 3 sisters, Elmer Ann Roussel, Beverly Krennerich, and Janet Hymel.

He was a life time member of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma, and the Knights of Columbus, Council 1317 where he was a 4th Degree Knight, and most recently attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shreveport. He served in the US Air Force from 1950-1954. He retired after serving as an Optometrist for 50 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
