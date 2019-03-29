Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration Church
8645 Business Park Dr.
Shreveport, LA
Sgt Troy Flores "T.j." Usmc


1966 - 2019
Sgt Troy Flores "T.j." Usmc Obituary
Sgt. Troy "T.J." Flores, USMC

Shreveport - A funeral service celebrating the life of Sergeant Troy "T.J." Flores, United States Marine Corps, 52, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Celebration Church, 8645 Business Park Dr., Shreveport, LA 71105. Visitation services will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA 71101 on Friday, March 29, 2019.

T.J. was born on May 5, 1966 in Roswell, New Mexico to Roger and Teresa Flores and passed away March 27, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana. T.J served in the United States Marine Corps from 1991 to 1999. In 2004, T.J. began serving in the United States Army Reserve while he was simultaneously serving on the Shreveport Police Department where he worked as a motorcycle officer as well as a motorcycle instructor for local law enforcement agencies, where he worked from 2002 to the time of his death.

T.J. was preceded in death by his mother and his sister, Susan Ann Flores. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carmela Flores; sons, Tanner Flores, Brandon Flores and Trace Flores and daughters, Emily Flores and Morgan Teston.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 29, 2019
