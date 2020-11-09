Shantel Yvette Markham



Bossier City - A funeral service for Shantel Yvette Markham will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Visitation will start at 11:00 a.m. prior to service. Pastor Carlton Gilmer will officiate the service and Dr. Thomas Markham of Lakeland, Florida will read the eulogy. Burial at Rose-Neath Cemetery will immediately follow the service.



Shantel was born to Jerry Markham and Donna Hauth on May 28, 1971 in Natchitoches, Louisiana. At a young age she gave her life to the Lord and on November 6, 2020 she left her earthly body to be with Him.



Shantel earned her master's + 30 in Elementary Education at Louisiana State University in Shreveport. She was a teacher at University Elementary and A.C. Steere Elementary. In her off time, she enjoyed remodeling and interior decorating. She was outgoing, loved to please people, nurturing and a leader. She could always make you laugh and knew how to keep the moment lively. Shantel was dedicated to her family and friends. Her two sons, Zack and Michael, were the light of her life. She lived everyday planning for the moment they would be reunited. Shantel will be missed for her classy and sassy personality, her true friendship, and compassion. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.



Shantel is preceded in death by her grandparents, Vernie Markham and Doris and Louis Zacchia and uncles, Ray Franklin, and Alfred Zacchia. Left to cherish her memory is mother, Donna Hauth; father, Jerry Markham and wife, Kina; sister, Farrah Markham; sons, Zackary and Michael Flash and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Downing, Johnny Morrell, James Liles, Glen Carstensen, Shelton Blackwell, and Jake Pepper. Honorary pallbearers will be J.T. Rankin, Billy Jordan, and Johnnie French.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store