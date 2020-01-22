|
Sharon Ann Smith Mabus
Shreveport - Sharon Ann Smith Mabus went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 17, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, Texas, to Pauline and Ivan Smith, Sr. on October 15, 1944. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church at 543 Ockley Dr. in Shreveport, Dr. Jeff Raines officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Yes Lord Sunday School Class. A reception will be in the Church parlor following the service. First Baptist had a special place in Sharon's heart as she was a life-long member, married there and taught at the First Baptist Church School.
Sharon lived, with her family, in Marshall, TX, until the third grade when they moved to Shreveport. Sharon spent many Saturdays in downtown Shreveport, as both parents were working in the family store. She took pleasure in telling others about travelling on the trolley and then spending time at the library and the First Baptist tea room.
Sharon graduated from C.E. Byrd High School and continued her education at the University of Arkansas, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She graduated with majors in Secondary Education and French. She also enjoyed two trips to France, including furthering her education in Avignon. With her degree in French, she was quickly employed as a French teacher at Ursuline Academy, a girls' high school in Dallas. The French language led her to meet Jim, her future husband, who had just returned from two years of active duty in the Army, stationed in France. They married in Shreveport in 1968 at FBC Frost Chapel.
After her second year of teaching, Jim was transferred to Cincinnati, where Sharon developed a new talent, driving in snow up to 8-10 inches deep. Cincinnati is where they adopted their first child. After spending most of their vacation time driving from Cincinnati to Shreveport and Dallas, they wanted to be closer to home, so Jim took a job with a new employer in Dallas. While in Dallas, Jim and Sharon adopted their second child. Eventually, in 1980, they moved to Shreveport, where they owned and operated a small furniture store. Shreveport was the magic touch they needed, as God blessed them with their third child, born after 14 years of marriage. Family has always been precious to Sharon.
Sharon taught French at First Baptist Church School, until the high school was abolished. She continued as a substitute teacher and as a tutor when needed. In 1985, Sharon was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Since that time Sharon has been an inspiration to many as she never allowed that disease to control her life until the very end when it combined with a number of other illnesses to put an end to her life and allow her to have peace in heaven.
Sharon was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim, and their three children and six grandchildren: Laurie Mabus and Anna; Mark Mabus (Allison) and Evan, Charlie, and Henry; Polly Simmons (Travis) and Madison and Hayden; brother, Ivan Smith (Gloria); and sister, Melba Oldham (Parnell). She also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends who will miss her. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, a donation in her name may be made to First Baptist Church, Shreveport, or First Baptist Church School or a .
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020