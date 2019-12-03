|
Sharon Barnett
Shreveport - Sharon Barnett, 62, of Shreveport, passed on November 27. She was the only child of Mr & Mrs Herbert Haynes, born on March 25,1958 in Shreveport. In 1976 Sharon graduated from Haughton High. She obtained her RN in 1987 from Northwestern. Sharon worked as a nurse for 24 years at old Bossier Medical Center and LifeCare Hospitals. She loved spending time with her family. In 1975 Sharon met Van, they were married March 11,1977 in Marshall,Texas. Together they raised two children: Amanda Barnett and Brandi Dove. Sharon is survived by her beloved husband Van of 42 years, daughters, Amanda and Brandi, Grandkids, Dylan Walsh, McKenna Walsh, Scarlett Walsh, Emma Dove and Londyn Dove. Sharon was the only daughter of Velma and Herbert whom preceded her in death. Her memory will forever be in our hearts. Memorial services for Sharon will be at The Elks Lodge 310 E. Preston Shreveport, La 71105 Wednesday December 4 at 2 pm.
Tony Nations will officiate the ceremony.
