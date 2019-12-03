Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Barnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Barnett Obituary
Sharon Barnett

Shreveport - Sharon Barnett, 62, of Shreveport, passed on November 27. She was the only child of Mr & Mrs Herbert Haynes, born on March 25,1958 in Shreveport. In 1976 Sharon graduated from Haughton High. She obtained her RN in 1987 from Northwestern. Sharon worked as a nurse for 24 years at old Bossier Medical Center and LifeCare Hospitals. She loved spending time with her family. In 1975 Sharon met Van, they were married March 11,1977 in Marshall,Texas. Together they raised two children: Amanda Barnett and Brandi Dove. Sharon is survived by her beloved husband Van of 42 years, daughters, Amanda and Brandi, Grandkids, Dylan Walsh, McKenna Walsh, Scarlett Walsh, Emma Dove and Londyn Dove. Sharon was the only daughter of Velma and Herbert whom preceded her in death. Her memory will forever be in our hearts. Memorial services for Sharon will be at The Elks Lodge 310 E. Preston Shreveport, La 71105 Wednesday December 4 at 2 pm.

Tony Nations will officiate the ceremony.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -