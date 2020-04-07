|
|
Sharon Irene Scully Falkenstine
Shreveport - Sharon Irene Scully Falkenstine, age 77, went to rest April 5, 2020, at Garden Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She had a loving and tender spirit and was the heart and soul of her family. Her outlook was always optimistic and unselfish to others. Sharon was born in East Chicago, IN on October 6, 1942, the daughter of the late Harold and Bessie Hotinski Scully. She has lived in Griffith, IN, Longview, TX, Harrisburg, PA, Dallas, TX, and Shreveport, LA. She graduated from Judson High School in Longview TX class of 1960, serving as class treasurer. After moving to Shreveport, she worked in the medical field. Before retirement she had worked for Willis-Knighton Health System for 24 years.
Sharon was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Shreveport. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed being a parent and grand-parenting. Sharon will be remembered by her kind and loving spirit. She exuded a passion of love of family. Her legacy will endure. She is survived by three daughters and a son; Dr. Robin Hogue and husband, Wayne, Lisa Bode and husband, Paul of Ohio, Eric Falkenstine and wife, Keitha, and Amy Pope and husband, Darren; six grandchildren, Justin McBride, Michael McBride and his wife, Amber, Emily McBride, Grant Rogers, Erica Falkenstine, and C J Falkenstine; six great-grandchildren and two more on the way; her sister, Annette Scully Goldberg; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Sharon was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Streicher; her parents, and her husband, Jacque Falkenstine, to whom she was married for 57 years. Although she will miss her family on earth, we know Sharon and Jacque are dancing together in heaven once again.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Cottages at the Glen, Brentwood Hospital, Promise Hospital, and Garden Park for the care they provided for our mother throughout this journey. We would like to give a special thanks to Mary Gast-Wright with Garden Park and to Jessie, who cared for her when her children couldn't be there.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Park Cemetery West.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8895 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71115 or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020