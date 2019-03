Sharon John DeFatta



Shreveport - Mrs. Sharon John DeFatta went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 1, 2019, after a faith filled and heroic journey. Sharon was born July 10, 1943. She was a lifelong resident of Shreveport, a devout Catholic and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. She was best known for her fierce love for others and the pride she had for her family and her heritage. She was truly a lady, full of laughter and always wanting everyone to feel included. She was preceded in death by her mother, Labibe Ferris John and father, Joseph Pete John, Sr. She is survived by her dedicated husband of 51 years, Vincent Joseph DeFatta; children, Blake DeFatta and wife, Kelli, Ashley Wade and husband, Frank, Dwayne DeFatta and wife, Jennifer, Jason DeFatta and wife, Shannon and Leslie Sanders and husband, Jeff; 17 adored grandchildren; siblings, Dayle George and husband, Sam, Joseph Pete "Jay" John and Carolyn Zenter and husband, David; along with numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Garrison Wade, Cooper DeFatta, Andrew DeFatta, Ricky John, Pete John, Eric Zenter, Stephen Zenter, Scott Richardson and Thomas Zenter. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 3, at Osborn Funeral Home, with a vigil following at 6:00 pm. The funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans. Officiating will be Monsignor Earl Provenza. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her devoted caregivers Tasha and Shonda who helped make her final days more comfortable. Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019