Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Sheila Diane Davidson

Sheila Diane Davidson Obituary
Sheila Diane Davidson

Sheila Diane Davidson was born April 26, 1954 and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

She was an occupational therapist serving many places in Shreveport, most recently for Caddo Parish School Board, before retiring after her 30 years of service. She loved spending time with her family and friends, who she cared for deeply. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sheila is preceded in death by her parents, James Carlton Davidson and Betty Jean Wright Davidson.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Kenneth Davidson; along with numerous other loving family members and dear friends.

A service celebrating Sheila will be conducted Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Officiating the services will be Rev. Joey Ketchum. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. until service time.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com for the Davidson family.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
