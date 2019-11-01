|
|
Sheila Sue Williamson
Shreveport - Sheila Sue Williamson, age 73, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born in Monroe, La. on December 1, 1945 and graduated from Northeast Louisiana State University. Following her graduation, she moved to Shreveport and has been a lifelong resident of Shreveport ever since. She obtained a Master of Social Work degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La. and earned her LCSW credentials. She was employed for the State Child Protection Agency for 30 years before retiring and accepting the position of Clinical Administrator of Meadowbrook Residential Treatment Center for emotionally disturbed adolescents. She was employed there briefly and then opened an office and engaged in the Private Practice of Social Work until she retired permanently.
Williamson was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Shreveport, La. She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. She leaves no familial survivors, but leaves a host of acquaintances and numerous very close friends. Burial will be in the Pearson Family Cemetery, 15 miles north of Farmerville, Louisiana under the direction of Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Shreveport, or any .
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019