Shelby Newton Houston
Shelby Newton Houston, born on January 30, 1952 went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was loved by his family, which includes his wife of 47 years Garen, their daughters Gennan Houston Lenert and her husband Cody, Robin Houston Dixon and her husband Zeke and five grandboys Reily Gaines Lenert, Cody Judson Lenert, Jacob Bryce Dixon, Canon Shelby Dixon and Joshua Dudley Dixon. Shelby is also survived by his mother Virginia Reily Houston, his brother Earl Lafayette Houston Jr. (Jay), his sister Susan Houston Carranza and her husband Elihu and their families. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Willis Knighton Cancer Center,especially Dr. Maxwell McDonald, MD.
Shelby played both basketball and golf at Centenary College, as well as golf at LSU. He was an independent petroleum landman for 45 years. Along the way he met many wonderful people, and he cherished their friendships. Knowing Shelby, rather than expound on his accomplishments he would rather us point to Jesus Christ his Savior. His favorite verse was John 3:30 "He must become greater; I must become less".
Out of concern for all those he loved,under the current COVID circumstances, there will be a private family graveside service. Please make any donations to Ellerbe Baptist (Youth) or the charity of your choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.