Shelia Faye Herring Chumley
Shreveport, LA - Shelia Faye Herring Chumley was born on May 26, 1937, in Oil City, Louisiana, and passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She graduated from North Caddo High School. She married her husband, Delbert, in 1954, and they began their life together in Ruston, Louisiana. During their 66 years as partners they traveled extensively, visiting Seoul, London, Paris, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Honolulu, Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, Vienna, and New York, one of her favorite cities.
Known to her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren as Mimi, she was a completely devoted grandmother who loved each of her grandkids fiercely. No stranger to sugar, Mimi was notorious for holiday — and everyday — confections and concoctions. White Christmas drinks at Christmas, carrot soufflé on Thanksgiving and Cini-Mini sweet rolls for breakfast. Her home was always open to her grandchildren, whether it was for a weekend, a week, or months.
The holidays were a special time for Shelia. She was proud of her ever-expanding collection of Snow Village Christmas decorations, which at times seemed as if it would completely take over the house. For long periods of her life she was an avid photographer, and for the last 20 years she was passionate about genealogy, filling more than 50 legal boxes with her research. She also became an artist in her last few decades, hosting her friends at her "painting house," and creating a place for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to learn and practice. She was a devoted volunteer for the Shreveport Symphony Encore Shop, the Women's Department Club, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sequela Club. She was also a member of the PEO Sisterhood. When asked about the secretive activities of this organization she would only say it was a "pie eating organization."
Shelia is preceded in death by her parents, Aline Stanford Herring and Hershel Homer Herring. She is survived by her husband, Delbert William Chumley Jr; sons, Delbert (Biff) William Chumley III; Timothy Hershel Chumley; grandchildren, Delbert William Chumley IV (Jasha Mae); Daniel Thomas Chumley (Leslee); Walter Edward Chumley; Matthew Carmody Chumley (Roxanne); William Ford Chumley; Ashley Taylor Chumley; Harlan Andrew Chumley (Mary Caroline); Carter Wyche Chumley; great-grandchildren, Mary Ava, Cecilia, Reagann, Phelan, Carmody, William, Christopher, Noel, and Kate.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Affiliate Clinic in Shreveport, 1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71104.